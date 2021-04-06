Justice NV Ramana To Take Oath As New Chief Justice Of India On April 24

NEW DELHI: Senior-most Supreme Court judge, Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was appointed as the next Chief Justice of India. According to a Ministry of Law notification issued on Tuesday, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent CJI S A Bobde demits office a day before.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th April, 2021," the notification read.

The warrant of appointment was handed over to be signed by the President, Ramnath Kovind. As per his tenure details, Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022.

Born into an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, at Ponnavaram village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

He was later elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013 and was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. Justice Ramana will be the second person from Andhra Pradesh to be the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Earlier, Justice Koka Subba Rao from Rajamahendravaram served as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-1967. and earlier the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Also Read: AP HC To Hear Amaravati Capital Cases On Daily Basis From May 3