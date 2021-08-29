Justice For Kajal Trending On Twitter, Here's Why

A teenage girl was shot by a man who entered her house and was beating up her father Raju Nayan Singh over a money-related dispute.

Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said that the girl was recording a video of the incident, and the man named Vijay Prajapati, shot the girl. The incident took place on August 20 in Kaidhan village in Gagha area of Uttar Pradesh. The accused fled the spot and the police announced a reward of Rs. 25,000 on the information related to the accused. The girl died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Lucknow. Now the hashtag #JusticeForKajal is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting to the issue.

Such a heinous act is unacceptable, Is we are heading towards the civilised society?? Criminals are roaming freely What are the government doing?#JusticeForKajal #काजल_हत्याकांड_के_आरोपी_को_गोली_मारो — सौरभ प्रताप सिंह (@RajputIndi) August 29, 2021

The reason for the political silence of the politicians of our society is that today we have to see this day, which keeps on hearing and seeing incidents of barbarism with our society.#JusticeForKajal@RavindraJnvu_9@Shekhawat_Rj23 @myogiadityanath @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/dtVms54ZJc — राठौड़ साहब (@RJ21_Rathore07) August 29, 2021

If you are neutral in situation of injustice you have chosen the side of the oppressor #JusticeForKajal — ⚔️✴️Riya Shekhawat⚜️⚔️ (@She20Shekhawat) August 29, 2021

Why is everyone silent now because she was the daughter of a Kshatriya, so whose fault was only that she was making a video of the criminal who kept killing her father.@myogiadityanath will kajal get justice.?#JusticeForKajal@myogiadityanath

@Uppolice @gorakhpurpolice pic.twitter.com/pDZXNDeySP — राठौड़ साहब (@RJ21_Rathore07) August 29, 2021