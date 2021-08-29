Justice For Kajal Trending On Twitter, Here's Why

Aug 29, 2021, 13:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

A teenage girl was shot by a man who entered her house and was beating up her father Raju Nayan Singh over a money-related dispute.

Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said that the girl was recording a video of the incident, and the man named Vijay Prajapati, shot the girl. The incident took place on August 20 in Kaidhan village in Gagha area of Uttar Pradesh. The accused fled the spot and the police announced a reward of Rs. 25,000 on the information related to the accused. The girl died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Lucknow. Now the hashtag #JusticeForKajal is trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting to the issue.

