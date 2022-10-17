Justice DY Chandrachud is New Chief Justice Of India

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022. Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India after the retirement of the incumbent CJI UU Lalit.

The outgoing CJI UU Lalit had recommended the name of Justice Chandrachud as his successor on October 11. As the CJI, Justice Chandrachud will have a term of over two years astill November 10, 2024 - making it one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated Justice Chandrachud on his appointment as the next CJI.

Extending my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud for the formal oath taking ceremony on 9th Nov. https://t.co/awrT3UMrFy pic.twitter.com/Nbd1OpEnnq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2022

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.

