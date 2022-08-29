Justice For Ankita: Class 12 Girl Set Ablaze In Dumka For Rejecting His Proposal Dies

Aug 29, 2022, 08:58 IST
Justice For Ankita - Sakshi Post

In a very tragic incident, Ankita Kumari a class 12 student who was poured with petrol and set ablaze by neighbour Shahrukh Hussain died last night. According to the reports, she breathed her last at 2:30 am. It is said that till last evening, she was asking every visitor to tell her honestly whether she would survive or not. 

The incident took place in the Dumka region of Jharkhand. According to the reports, the accused Shahrukh on August 23 doused Ankita in gasoline and set her ablaze. He did this act as she refused his proposal. She was initially taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka. Later, she was shifted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

The hashtag #JusticeForAnkita is trending on Twitter. Here are some tweets.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that strict action will be taken against criminals who did this act. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard."


Read More:

Tags: 
Justice For Ankita
Jharkhand
Advertisement
Back to Top