Justice For Ankita Bhandari: Netizens Express Anguish Over Murder On Twitter

Sep 24, 2022, 09:05 IST
Netizens expressed anguish over the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist. According to the police, the body of the girl was found near Chilla Power House. The victim was identified as Ankita Bhandari. Three people, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested in the murder case on Friday. Pulkit Arya is the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Pulkit Arya, owner of Vanantra Resort by the Ganges in Rishikesh, was arrested on Friday along with two accomplices for throwing Ankita Bhandari into a water channel near the resort after she had resisted Arya’s unwelcome sexual advances.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Dhami said, "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal."

See how netizens are reacting to the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

 


