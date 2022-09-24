Justice For Ankita Bhandari: Netizens Express Anguish Over Murder On Twitter

Netizens expressed anguish over the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist. According to the police, the body of the girl was found near Chilla Power House. The victim was identified as Ankita Bhandari. Three people, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested in the murder case on Friday. Pulkit Arya is the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Pulkit Arya, owner of Vanantra Resort by the Ganges in Rishikesh, was arrested on Friday along with two accomplices for throwing Ankita Bhandari into a water channel near the resort after she had resisted Arya’s unwelcome sexual advances.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Dhami said, "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal."

See how netizens are reacting to the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

NAME - Ankita. AGE - 19 years. CRIME - She denied prostitution with the BJP leader's son. PUNISHMENT - She is no more! JUSTICE FOR ANKITA#JusticeForAnkita pic.twitter.com/qDB630KT20 — MODIfied Nikhil™ (@nsbdc) September 23, 2022

Dhami Ji's Bulldozer demolished the "Vanantara Resort" Overnight 🔥 Resort is owned by son of BJP leader & the culprit of Ankita. #JusticeForAnkitapic.twitter.com/ve3ZrK0VD3 — The Analyzer (@Indian_Analyzer) September 24, 2022

Every resort in DevBhoomi should be investigated to find out if high& mighty are running a big prostitution racket. #JusticeForAnkita will only happen when resorts involved in any such illegality are bulldozed. — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) September 23, 2022

#JusticeForAnkita

She is dead now

Accused is son of BJP minister Vinod Arya that's why police was sleeping

Father of girl lodged Named FIR against Pulkit Arya 5 days earlier but police was serving tea to Vinod Arya

Ankita refused for prostitution so Pulkit murdered her pic.twitter.com/N7u3HIVCs9 — Rajat Kumar (@meRajatkumar) September 23, 2022

A modest girl from the village of pauri garhwal has been murdered by the son of a ruling party politician and no media coverage, no step is being taken yet. Shame @BJP4UK. @uttarakhandcops#JusticeForAnkita #Ankitabhandari #uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/fa2np3J2Jz — Amit Gairola (@amitgairola98) September 23, 2022