Bypolls 2022: Counting of votes is underway on Sunday in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23. Counting began at 8 am under multi-tier security cover. At first, postal ballots will be counted and then EVMs opened.

Voting for these seats spread over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi where the byelections were held on the 23rd of this month.

Bypolls for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab was necessitated following the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Man after winning the Assembly Election from Dhuri constituency earlier this year.

In Uttar Pradesh, while the Rampur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Azam Khan won the elections from the Rampur assembly seat, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal Assembly seat leaving the Azamgarh seat vacant.

In Delhi, Rajindar Nagar Assembly seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha got elected to Rajya Sabha last month. AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress' nominee is Prem Lata. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently

In Tripura, counting is taking place for 4 assembly seats – Borodvali town, Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is among the key candidates whose fate will be decided. Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as chief minister. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month after the then chief minister Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

In Jharkhand, the Mandar assembly constituency fell vacant after Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified following his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Atmakur assembly seat was vacated by the sudden demise of YSR Congress Party MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February this year.

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh is being held to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSR Congress candidate and he is locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.As per early trends, it was clear that the YSRCP candidate was the emerging winner.

