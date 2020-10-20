JP Nadda Slams BJP MLA For Backing Killer

The BJP has taken a serious view of one of its MLAs backing his follower, who shot dead a person right in the presence of the police and the MLA himself. The ghastly incident happened in Balia in Uttar Pradesh. BJP national president JP Nadda slammed the MLA for backing his supporter who shot a person during a meeting.

During a panchayat meet last week, Dheerendra Singh, a follower of MLA Surendra Singh shot dead one Jai Prakash for asking inconvenient questions. A bleeding Jai Prakash was rushed to a hospital, where he died later. The incident created quite a sensation and Dheerendra Singh fled from the place. He was later arrested on the highway. However, the MLA backed Dheerendra Singh and said that he had fired in self-defence. He has also criticised the police for listening to only one version of the story. Taking a serious view of this, JP Nadda severely reprimanded the MLA and issued notices to him asking him to explain about the incident.

This is the second incident of an MLA brandishing gun in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, an MLA and his followers have posted a video wherein he and his supporters fired into air even as they were consuming liquor. The video became controversial and the MLA was suspended from the party. He was later admitted back after he tendered an apology.