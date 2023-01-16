JP Nadda Holds High-level Meet with BJP Office Bearers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers meeting is currently underway at the party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP president JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary BL Santhosh are present in the meeting along with several state unit presidents and organisational secretaries.

This will be followed by a two-day national executive meeting of the BJP that is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for Nadda and deliberate on the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly and general elections.

Nadda’s three-year term as the BJP president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre before the start of the national executive meeting.

