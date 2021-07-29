Joy e-Bike Offers Rs 12K Subsidy To Students, Check Details

Bike usage is very common among youngsters, the working class, and the elderly. Wherever you go, whether it's the office, hospital, or a park, it's convenient to use a bike given the convenience. The bike has become an inextricable part of everyday life. However, due to the increase in petrol prices, many people are switching to electric bikes.

Many state governments have also announced subsidies to improve EV sales. Recently, the Gujarat government has announced a scheme to increase Electric Vehicle sales as well as to boost interest in EVs among other states. Joy e-bike announced its approval for subsidy program 2021-22 by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

As per the subsidy policies, students from Class IX can avail of a subsidy of Rs 12,000 on Ex-showroom prices in Gujarat. Joy-bike models eligible for subsidy are Joy e-bike, Gen Next (Electric scooter), Wolf (Electric scooter), Glob (Electric scooter) and Monster (Electric Motorcycle). Besides this, the offer was given to only the first 10,000 purchases.

Gujarat State Government’s EV policy outline also announced a subsidy on the purchase of all-electric rickshaws up to Rs 48,000 on the first 5,000 e-rickshaw purchase.

Coming to the features, the Joy e-bike is inspired by the Honda Grom 125. It's a low-speed electric vehicle powered by a 250W BLDC motor and capable of a top speed of 25kmph. The motor is fed by a 30Ah battery which is good for 75km on a full charge and requires 4.5hrs to top up.