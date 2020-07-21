GHAZIABAD: In a shocking incident, a group of unidentified men fired upon a journalist in Ghaziabad near Delhi. Journalist Vikram Joshi, who runs a weekly newspaper, was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men attacked him and opened fire at him. The whole incident was captured a CCTV camera installed in the area. The incident, which sent shockwaves, took place in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

Vikram was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the area. He sustained gunshot wounds on his head and is said to be in a critical condition, as reports last came in. He is a resident of Pratap Vihar colony. Very recently, Joshi lodged a police complaint against a few ruffians of his locality, accusing them of molesting his niece. Police suspect that this could be the reason for the attempt on Joshi's life.

Senior police officer Kalanidhi Naithani said, "Five suspects were arrested in connection with the case in which a journalist was shot by unknown persons in Vijay Nagar. Joshi's brother told us that he had been attacked while he was coming back from his sister's place yesterday."

In the video, one could see Vikram's bike swerving suddenly and in no time, the attackers can be seen dragging the rider and firing on him before running away from the spot. Here is the video.