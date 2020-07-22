GHAZIABAD: Journalist Vikram Joshi who was attacked by unknown men in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Monday night, died this morning at a hospital. Vikram Joshi was travelling on a motorcycle when a few people assaulted him and opened fire at him. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

According to the reports, nine accused have been arrested. Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad asserted that, "Nine people have been arrested including two main accused - Ravi and Chotu. A weapon was also seized from their possession."

The state government declared Rs 10 lakh for the family who protested at the hospital where the journalist died. The family members refused to allow the body to be taken for post-mortem.

Several leaders and people reacted over the death of Vikram Joshi. BSP chief Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. Her tweet reads as "Across the state of Uttar Pradesh, the killings, crimes against women are on a rise, it gives a clear vision that that the law of jungle is prevailing in the state. More than coronavirus, people have become vulnerable as the virus of crime spreads. The government should pay heed."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her Twitter and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to death of Vikram Joshi. He tweeted as, "Vikram Joshi was killed because he protested against his niece's harassment. Condolences to the bereaved family. They promised Ram Rajya and delivered Goondaraj."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the UP government over the attack. She tweeted as, "If this is the state of law and order in Ghaziabad, which is in the NCR, you can understand how worst the situation is in Uttar Pradesh. A journalist was fired because he had lodged a report about his niece being abused. How can a normal citizen feel secure when the rule of the jungle prevails?"