Journalist Nidhi Razdan Latest Victim Of Phishing Attack, Receives Fake Harvard University Invite To Teach

Renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan who announced that she was quitting NDTV after 21 years to join Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor, took to Twitter on Friday to share had not received an offer from Harvard University but in fact had fallen victim to a phishing attack about the fake offer.

In a note shared on Twitter, the former anchor of the primetime show explained the events, which finally led to her getting to know about the fake offer.

According to Razdan, she was made to believe her teaching tenure at the prestigious university was to begin in September 2020, which had been pushed to January 2021 due to the pandemic.

As per her note she began noticing anomalies and delays in the correspondence between her and what she had then believed were Harvard authorities. On sharing her messages with Harvard on their request, she realised she was the victim of a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack and gained access to her private email IDs and devices.

Razdan has filed a complaint with the police, and written to Harvard University about the whole incident.She also wrote that she was putting this note to set the record straight about what she went through and would not be addressing this issue any further on social media.

Read the complete note here: