Johnson & Johnson to Skip Local Trials for its Single-shot Covid-19 Vaccine in India

India is doing all it can to procure foreign vaccines so that it can speed up the drive in the country. According to the latest update, Johnson & Johnson will not be taking local trials before launching their single-shot Covid19 vaccine here.

Initial plans were that J&J will undergo bridging trials in the country but since India itself allowed these vaccines to launch in the country without the trials, the drugmakers are also going ahead with it. The US-based drugmaker is yet to reply on this.

Apart from local vaccines and those that received EUA in India, the country is also trying for other foreign vaccines like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If these get added to the list, the drive will certainly pick up the pace. The central government is trying to speed up the approval process so that more vaccines are available soon in the country.

Also Read: Do Not Hesitate, Get Your Covid Vaccine Shot: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Nothing is confirmed as of now but the talks are going on. The agreement is in the final stages, especially with Pfizer. They are ready to supply doses to India as well. Furthermore, India decided to skip the local trials for vaccines that have been approved by WHO. Foreign vaccines that received approval from WHO and other nations will be given Emergency Use Approval in the country without the clinical trials.

The central government responded to questions raised by Supreme Court regarding the vaccine drive. They submitted a 380-page affidavit laying out a roadmap of the vaccine plan. The Centre briefed the Apex Court about the new Zydus Cadila vaccine and explained its plans to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of the year. It added that a total of 186.6 crore doses are needed to vaccinate 93-94 crore people above 18 years of age.

Now that the lockdown has also been lifted in most places, the health ministry has asked everyone to follow the Covid19 guidelines and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Luckily the drive has picked up pace in the country and PM Narendra Modi wished that it can go on like this.