Jodhpur: A wedding event turned tragic when a cooking gas cylinder leaked and led to an explosion killing five people, including two children, and injuring more than 50 people, on Thursday.

As per PTI reports the guests had come to attend a wedding in Bhungra village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and were staying in the house of the bridegroom, where the incident occurred. A cooking gas cylinder that was kept in the storeroom of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded, said Jodhpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal. A portion of the house collapsed due to the impact of the blast and many of the injured suffered severe burn injuries in the fire that engulfed the house. Other guests and villagers immediately started rescue operations and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union Minister, and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

