JODHPUR: At least 11 members of a Pakistan refugee family including five children and four women were found dead. The incident took place in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and a case was registered; they are investigating the case in all the possible angles.

Rahul Barhat, SP (Jodhpur Rural) asserted that, "We are not in a position to say if it is a case of suicide or an accidental casualty or something else. We have sent the bodies for postmortem and would wait for the results. The migrants who belonged to the Bheel comunity had taken the farm on rent."

A suicide note has been recovered by the police claiming that Boduram's 38-year-old daughter, Lakshmi, who had been trained as a nurse, might have injected poison to the family members. They had syringe marks on their hands except for one woman, who had them on her feet. Alprazolam strips were also present at the scene. Police also suspect that the family members might have had a dinner laced with sleeping pills after which everyone was given poison.

Those, who died have been identified as Boduram (75) his wife Antara Devi, son Ravi (31), daughters Jiya (25) and Suman (22), grandsons Mukdash (17) and Nain (12), Lakshmi (40) and three minor sons of Kewal Ram.

Police found the twelfth member of the family, Keval Ram, the son of the head of the family Boduram Bheel survived.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there had been fights within the family. Keval Ram lodged a complaint and claimed that his family members have been murdered by his in-laws.

Jodhpur MP and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted that, "Those dead include two men, four women and five children. One after other, very frightening incidents reflecting the deteriorating situation of the state, are coming to the fore. The government should swing into action and clear the picture."