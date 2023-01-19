Jaipur Music Stage kicked off its day 1 with dynamic energy and vigour at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur on 19th January 2023. Running parallel to the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, the musical extravaganza showcased outstanding musical performances by the ultimate fusion band, Pakshee and contemporary electronic music production house, Lifafa.

Marking its sixteenth year, the Festival offers an eclectic mix of established and rising artistes, providing audiences with the opportunity to discover inspiring new music at the world’s biggest literary affair. Jaipur Music Stage got the show off the road with a mesmerising performance by Pakshee experimenting with an equal infusion of classical and modern musical styles in a never seen before avatar!

Talking about their performance, Pakshee said that they were “overjoyed to be playing at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023! It is one of the most sought after festivals and it has been on our list for a while. So it will be an honour for us to perform amidst some of the best artistes and literary minds in the country. We’re going to be playing some of our unreleased music for the first time and can’t wait for the audiences to hear it and show us how they feel.”

Sharing his excitement for the festival, Lifafa, aka Suryakant Sawhney said, “Jaipur Literature Festival has finally realised their need for a 21st century psychedelic mehfil.”

Winding up the evening with a compelling insight into what the future of music from this region could be, Lifafa got the audience hooked with his instinctive take on melody and cadence at the Jaipur Music Stage. The opening day of the Jaipur Music Stage also offered a vibrant night market with a range of exciting merchandise, appetising food and beverage, impeccable musical atmosphere and other paraphernalia which added a sizzle to this unique medley of the popular and the subtle.

Also Read: 16th Edition Of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 Opens