J&K Terrorists Shoot Down Woman Teacher at Gopalpora Kulgam

In a very tragic incident, a school teacher was shot at by terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir. She sustained grave injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The teacher was identified as Rajini Bhalla. Soon after the incident, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. The terrorists are yet to be identified.

Rajni Bala (36) is a resident of Samba in the Jammu region. She was posted as a teacher at the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May. Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on May 12.

