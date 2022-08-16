J&K: Six ITBP Jawans Dead, Others Injured as Bus Falls in Gorge in Anantnag

Srinagar: In a tragic road accident, at least six personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed as their bus skidded off the road and rolled down to a gorge in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Sources said, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions near Zig Chandanwari caused by rain and the vehicle slid down the slope and fell into a nullah.

“In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

The bus was ferrying at least 35 security personnel back to their camp after they attended to their duties in the annual Amarnath Yatra that just ended.

At least #four personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed while 37 others were injured, some of the very seriously, after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down to a #gorge near Zig #Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/rvR9yDFi4U — Shah Basit (@journoShahBasit) August 16, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed “deep anguish” over the death of six ITBP policemen in south Kashmir.

Also Read: What to do with National Flags after Independence Day?

“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel,” Office Of LG J&K tweeted.