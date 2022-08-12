J&K: One Migrant Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists

A migrant labourer was shot dead by an unidentified terrorist in Bandipora of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Sadunara village in Ajas Tehsil of Bandipora. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Amrez, son of Mohd Jalil and a resident of Bihar.

The Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed."

This comes a day after four soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad (48) from Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Rifleman Manoj Kumar (26) from Faridabad district of Haryana, Rifleman D Lakshmanan (24) from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, and Rifleman Nishant Malik (21) from Hisar district of Haryana. Two more soldiers were injured in the attack, which began shortly after 2 am.