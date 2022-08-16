J&K: Bus Carrying 37 ITBP, Two Police Personnel Falls Into Riverbed
Aug 16, 2022, 12:21 IST
A bus carrying 39 security personnel (37 ITBP and 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police) fell down to a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, the incident took place after the breaks of the vehicle in which all the personnel were travelling reportedly failed. The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. Casualties feared. More details awaited.
Related news
More from section
Advertisement