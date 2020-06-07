JK: 5 Militants Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including the outfit's top commander, were killed at an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to police, security forces upon receiving inputs launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of south Kashmir's Shopian.

While during the search operation, the terrorists who were hiding open fired, and security forces retaliated, police said, as reported by a news agency.

In the ensuing fight, five terrorists were killed. Their bodies were later retreived from the encounter site. Arms and ammunitions were also recoverd from the site. The materials have been taken into custody and probe is on, police said.

Police said that the terrorists were from the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen group and one of them was the top commander.

Police also said that the families can come forward for their identification.