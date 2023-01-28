Jharkhand Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives Including Doctor Couple

Ranchi: Six people were killed after a fire broke out at Hazra hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Saturday.

It is suspected the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the second floor of the hospital and soon the flames engulfed the first floor where people were sleeping.

The fire department received a call from a nursing home in Bank Morea of Dhanbad at 2 am on Saturday. The fire brigade personnel immediately rushed to the site with six fire tenders and brought the fire under control.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Vikas Hazra and his wife Dr Prema Hazra while the identification process of other charred bodies is underway.

“At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.” Dhanbad SDM Prem Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, chief minister Heman Soren condoled the deaths in the Hazra nursing home fire incident.

धनबाद स्थित हाजरा मेमोरियल अस्पताल में देर रात लगी आग से प्रसिद्ध डॉक्टर दंपती डॉ विकास और डॉ प्रेमा हाजरा समेत कुल 6 लोगों की मृत्यु की खबर से मन व्यथित है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 28, 2023

