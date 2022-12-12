For the first time in the state of Jharkhand, a Muslim woman has topped the services exams twenty-two years after the inception of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JSPC) examination in 2000.

She not only cleared the JPSC examination but also secured the highest rank in the list of successful candidates.She applied under the Medical category.

Dr Nusrat Noor( 27), was born in Jamshedpur city and is a medical practitioner specializing in neurology. She completed her primary education at Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur and her MBBS degree from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science at Ranchi in 2020. She joined as a junior resident in the same institute. Her husband, Mohammad Umar, is also a doctor and a consultant surgeon.

Speaking to the Clarion India website Noor who is a mother to a two-year-old boy stated that her in-laws and husband were very supportive and never discouraged her from pursuing her dream and goals. She also mentioned that her husband always motivated her, helped with the household chores, and set up a timetable so she could balance her studies and handle home affairs.

She is the youngest in her family: Noor’s father, Md. Noor Alam, works at Tata Steel at Jamshedpur as a manager, and her mother Seerat Fatima is a homemaker. Her elder brother, Mohammad Faisal Noor, is pursuing his research in industrial engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur.

The news of her becoming the first Muslim woman in the entire state to top the JPSC examination has made her family very proud of her achievement.

