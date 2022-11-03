Jharkhand CM Soren Skips ED Summons, Dares Central Agency to Arrest Him

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren not only skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but also dared the central agency to arrest him. The ED had summoned the Jharkhand CM to appear before the agency at its regional office in Ranchi on Thursday. However, Soren skipped the ED summon.

A large number of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers had gathered outside his official residence here. Soren told the party workers to get ready for a long political battle against the BJP and left for Raipur to attend a tribal festival in the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh.

“I have been summoned by ED today when I already have a programme in Chhattisgarh today. If I have committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near the ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of people of Jharkhand?,” Soren told JMM supporters.

Hemant Soren alleged that the probe agency is flexing its muscle to intimidate the party. He also suspected a larger conspiracy against his government which got a historic mandate in 2019.

“We have not done anything yet. 'Jab Jharkhandi apni cheezo pe utar aayega, toh wo din door nahi jahaan aap logon ko yahaan sar chhupaane ka mauka bhi nahi milega,” Soren added.

