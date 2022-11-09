Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Receives Fresh ED Summons

Days after skipping the summons, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said Wednesday.

Soren has been asked to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jharkhand Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the central probe agency on November 3 but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Responding to the Nov 3 summons, Soren alleged that the probe agency is flexing its muscle to intimidate the party. He also suspected a larger conspiracy against his government which got a historic mandate in 2019.

According to the probe agency, it has ‘identified’ proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state amounting to Rs 1,000 crore till now. The ED officials have arrested Heman Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two other local musclemen in the case. Earlier in July, the ED team raided Mishra and his associates in 19 locations in the state.

