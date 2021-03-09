JEE Results: 3 Bengaluru Students Score 99%
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results were announced on Monday and this time the students from Bengaluru did really well. A total of six students got the National Testing Agency (NTA) score of 100 in the JEE exams.
The six students are from different states. There were a total of 3 students from Bengaluru who got 99% marks. The one who topped from Bengaluru got a score of 99.9970675.
Student Udhav Varma was the state topper with a 99.9970675 score. Following him was Sanket Singh from Sri Chaitanya School in Marathahalli. He got a total of 99.9951787. Finally the third student was Niranjana Reddy B S of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Vidyaranyapura branch. This student scored 99.9912889.
The tests were conducted in February from 23 to 26. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE test. The test results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
All the students can check their scores by using their candidate login. The ones with the best NTA scores will be in consideration for Merit List/ Ranking.
A list of the 6 candidates who got a 100 NTA score
|
S.No
|
Candidate Name
|
State
|
1
|
Saket Jha
|
Rajasthan
|
2
|
Ananth Krishna Kidambi
|
Gujarat
|
3
|
Siddhant Mukherjee
|
Maharashtra
|
4
|
Guramrit Singh
|
Chandigarh
|
5
|
Ranjim Prabal Das
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
6
|
Pravar Kataria
|
Delhi (NCT)
Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to congratulate all the candidates. "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10-days.”