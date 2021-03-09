JEE Results: 3 Bengaluru Students Score 99%

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results were announced on Monday and this time the students from Bengaluru did really well. A total of six students got the National Testing Agency (NTA) score of 100 in the JEE exams.

The six students are from different states. There were a total of 3 students from Bengaluru who got 99% marks. The one who topped from Bengaluru got a score of 99.9970675.

Student Udhav Varma was the state topper with a 99.9970675 score. Following him was Sanket Singh from Sri Chaitanya School in Marathahalli. He got a total of 99.9951787. Finally the third student was Niranjana Reddy B S of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Vidyaranyapura branch. This student scored 99.9912889.

The tests were conducted in February from 23 to 26. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE test. The test results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

All the students can check their scores by using their candidate login. The ones with the best NTA scores will be in consideration for Merit List/ Ranking.

A list of the 6 candidates who got a 100 NTA score

S.No Candidate Name State 1 Saket Jha Rajasthan 2 Ananth Krishna Kidambi Gujarat 3 Siddhant Mukherjee Maharashtra 4 Guramrit Singh Chandigarh 5 Ranjim Prabal Das Delhi (NCT) 6 Pravar Kataria Delhi (NCT)

Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to congratulate all the candidates. "Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10-days.”