HYDERABAD: The JEE Main 2020 results have been declared on Friday. While Telangana has the maximum 100 percentile scorers with 8 toppers. The candidates who secured 100 Percentile include Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddartha, Shiva Krishna Sagi, Chukka Tanuja, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha.

Delhi is in second place with 5 100 percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan(4), Andhra Pradesh(3), Haryana(2), and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the JEE Main Result 2020 at the NTA official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check JEE Main 2020 result.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had enrolled for the JEE Main exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs, and CFTIs. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main was conducted from 1 to 6 September following strict precautions and social distancing measures in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. 74 percent had appeared for the exam.

Based on the results of the JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be qualifying for the JEE Advanced Test and it is expected to be held on September 27.