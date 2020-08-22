The centre on Friday confirmed that the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is going to be held with due precaution and it is not going to be postponed. While JEE (Mains) will take place from September 1 to September 6, NEET will be held on September 13. going to be postponed.

National Testing Agency in a statement said that, "As far as, NEET (UG)-2020 is concerned, again for the first time, the candidates of this examination were given opportunity five times to change their choice of Centre City. A total of 95,000 candidates availed the same and they have been accommodated against their revised choices. The NEET (UG)-2020 exam is now scheduled on 13-09-2020 and a total of 15,97,433 Candidates are registered for the same. Overall, 99.87 percent of candidates will be accommodated against their first preference of Centre City."

NTA released the Admit Cards for the JEE (Main) Examinations scheduled from 01-09-2020 to 06-09-2020. A total of 649,223 candidates have downloaded their Admit Cards so far, against a total number 858,273. NTA is happy to share with the JEE (Main) 2020 candidates that it has been able to offer the first choice of preference of centre cities to 99.07% of the candidates. 142 candidates have, subsequently requested for a change in their allotted centre city due to various reasons, and the NTA is considering these requests positively.

How to download JEE, NEET 2020 Admit Card: