JEE Main List Released; Check Who Scored 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: On Friday (August 6), the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 results, in which 17 applicants received a perfect score.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a total of four 100 percentile scorers each, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are in second place with two hundred percentile scorers, followed by Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, who each have one candidate.

Candidates can check their NTA JEE Main 2021 scores through the official website.

According to the National Testing Agency, 17 applicants earned a perfect score on the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2021 Session 3 exam.

Four applicants from Andhra Pradesh, one from Bihar, and one from Rajasthan, two from the Delhi NCT, two from Haryana, one from Karnataka, four from Telangana, and two from Uttar Pradesh made up the top 17 candidates.

The Perfect Scorers Included -

Karnam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh

Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andhra Pradesh

Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar

Anshul Verma from Rajasthan

Ruchir Bansal from Delhi

Pravar Kataria from Delhi

Harsh from Haryana

Anmol from Haryana

Gaurab Das from Karnataka

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana

Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana

Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana

Velavali Venkata from Telangana

Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh

Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh

How to check the JEE Main result 2021:

Visit the official website at the link for further information.

'JEE Main 2021 Result' is the link to click.

Fill in your application number and any other needed information.

On the screen, you will see your JEE Main 2021 result.

Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference.

This examination had a total of 7.09 lakh candidates registered. It was held at 915 test centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside of India, including Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu were among the 13 languages used in the examination.