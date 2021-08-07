JEE Main List Released; Check Who Scored 100 Percentile
On August 6, the JEE Main result 2021 was released, with 17 students receiving a perfect score. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to see the JEE Main results.
JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: On Friday (August 6), the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 results, in which 17 applicants received a perfect score.
While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a total of four 100 percentile scorers each, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are in second place with two hundred percentile scorers, followed by Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, who each have one candidate.
Candidates can check their NTA JEE Main 2021 scores through the official website.
According to the National Testing Agency, 17 applicants earned a perfect score on the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2021 Session 3 exam.
Four applicants from Andhra Pradesh, one from Bihar, and one from Rajasthan, two from the Delhi NCT, two from Haryana, one from Karnataka, four from Telangana, and two from Uttar Pradesh made up the top 17 candidates.
The Perfect Scorers Included -
Karnam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh
Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andhra Pradesh
Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh
Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar
Anshul Verma from Rajasthan
Ruchir Bansal from Delhi
Pravar Kataria from Delhi
Harsh from Haryana
Anmol from Haryana
Gaurab Das from Karnataka
Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana
Velavali Venkata from Telangana
Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh
Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh
How to check the JEE Main result 2021:
- Visit the official website at the link for further information.
- 'JEE Main 2021 Result' is the link to click.
- Fill in your application number and any other needed information.
- On the screen, you will see your JEE Main 2021 result.
- Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct link - Click here to check JEE Main 2021 Results
This examination had a total of 7.09 lakh candidates registered. It was held at 915 test centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside of India, including Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.
English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu were among the 13 languages used in the examination.