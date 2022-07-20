JEE Main 2022 2nd Session Exam Date Postponed, Check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main).

The second session of the entrance exam will be held now from July 25 to July 30, NTA notified.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to be commenced from 25 July 2022 onwards for 629778 candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India, the public notice from NTA read.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

