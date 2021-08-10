JEE Main 2021 Session 4 NTA Reopens Registration Window; Deets Inside

JEE MAIN 2021 SESSION 4: Students studying for the JEE test should take notice of the following information. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application and correction window for JEE Main 2021 Session 4. Candidates can register on the official website if they have not already done so. This month, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., candidates can register for the exam online.

On August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, the NTA 4th session test will be held. Students can apply for or withdraw from the JEE Main 4th Session Exam on demand, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who have previously applied for the test do not need to reapply, according to the National Testing Agency. From August 9 to 11, candidates can make changes to their category, subject, and other information.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Registration Procedure

-To begin, candidates must go to the link.

-On the front page, there is a registration/correction form for session 4 of JEE Main 2021. Select the option.

-A new window will open.

-Be sure to fill in all of the essential information.

-Payment of the application fee.

-After that, fill out the application form.

-Candidates can use this link to open the correction window.