JEE Main 2021: NTA Opens Registration Process For Session 4

New Delhi: Today, July 9, 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application procedure for the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. Candidates who want to take the test can register online at the link, the NTA JEE's official website. The link for registering and paying the fee will be available until July 12, 2021.

The fourth session of JEE will be held from July 27 to August 2, 2021. The admit card will be accessible on the official website in due time.

Those who applied earlier for the April or May session can amend their application form over these three days.

The number of cities has been raised from 232 to 334 in order to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In addition, the number of examination centres each shift would be raised from 660 to 828.

JEE Main March Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2021 application form by following the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main 2021 website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the signup link.

Step 3: Complete your JEE Main registration 2021 by filling in your personal information, such as your name, educational qualifications, and so forth.

Step 4: Upload scanned pictures of your signature and photos.

Step 5: Pay the application fees for JEE Main 2021.

Step 6: Save the confirmation paper to your computer and print it for future reference.