JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session: Image Correction Link Activated, Check How to Download Admit Card

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the image correction link available to applicants who have applied to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in its fourth session. Candidates who have an issue with their image or who were unable to submit the image can make adjustments using the link jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main admit cards for the fourth and final session will be available soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The hall ticket is downloadable for those that have enrolled for JEE Main Fourth Session 2021 using their login credentials. To access the admit card, they will need to input the application number and date of birth/password. On August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2, the JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in a computer-based test format.

The steps to getting your JEE Main admit card for the 4th session are as follows:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type jeemain.nta.nic.in, which is the official website of NTA JEE Main.

Step 2: Once the webpage has loaded, choose the JEE Main admission card link from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Input your JEE Main application number as well as your date of birth/password.

Step 4: After clicking submit, the JEE Main admission card for August 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make a copy of the document and print it.

The candidate's name, personal data, test date and time, exam location, reporting time, and crucial instructions are all included in the JEE Main e-call letter. Students should double-check all of the information on their admit cards to confirm that everything is accurate. They should promptly notify the appropriate authorities if there are any mistakes or inconsistencies. Examinees will be asked to provide a printed copy of their admit card as well as a valid photo ID.

A candidate will not be permitted to attend the examination hall unless they have a JEE Main 2021 admit card. The JEE Main 4th session test has attracted almost 7 lakh applicants. The first three sessions of JEE Main were held in February, March, and July, respectively, while the fourth session was supposed to take place in May, but it was postponed owing to Covid-19.