JEE Main 2021: On the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the preliminary answer key for the last session of the JEE Main 2021 test will be released soon. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys for a non-refundable online processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. For two to three days, the preliminary answer keys will be displayed.

"Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through key challenge links will be considered," NTA has said, adding that challenges without justification or evidence will not be considered.

"The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," the Agency has said.

Candidates should be aware that the NTA will not tell them of their challenges on an individual basis. All of the challenges will be examined by subject experts, and a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The final answer key released on the official website will be used to compile the JEE Main 2021 results.

Before the announcement of the JEE Main 2021 result, the NTA will post the candidates' recorded responses and question papers on the official website.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Important Points