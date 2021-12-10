Jayalalitha's Niece Takes Possession of Poes Garden Residence: CHENNAI: J Deepa and J Deepak, niece and nephew and legal heirs of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, officially stepped foot into the famous Poes Garden residence on Friday, after long legal battle for the custody of the building owned by the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIDMK leader on Friday.

Chennai Collector J Vijaya Rani officially handed over the keys to Jayalalithaa's residence to them after a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court on November 24 paved the way by setting aside the order to acquire Veda Nilayam, the residence of Jayalalithaa in Chennai and ordering that it be handed over to the legal heirs.

Accompanied by her husband Madhavan and well-wishers, Deepa garlanded the portrait of the late chief minister and paid floral tributes. “This is my birthplace. Memories of the days I spent with my aunt floods my mind,” Deepa told reporters.

Delivering the verdict on a batch of petitions filed by J Deepa and her brother J Deepak, which challenged the acquisition of the bungalow by the previous AIADMK government to convert it into a memorial, Justice N Seshasayee directed the Chennai district collector to hand over the possession of Veda Nilayam to Jayalalithaa's legal heirs. Deepa added she got the house was because of her aunt's blessings and she would occupy the house and take care of it. (Inputs: The Week)

