Jayalalithaa Death: As Arumugasamy Panel Indicts Sasikala, Netizens Want Action Against Culprits

Chennai: Ever since the Arumugasamy Commission that probed the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa indicted VK Sasikala, the confidante of the late leader, Jayalalithaa continues to trend on Twitter.

Under the hashtag, #JayaDeathExposed, netizens have raised questions like who killed the former Chief Minister and what really happened during the treatment process. The Twitterati want to know the truth about the mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death.

The 608-page report of the Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee was tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday. The inquiry panel has called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others. According to the Commission's report, Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's personal Doctor K S Sivakumar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, C.Vijayabaskar who was health Minister then are found to be at fault.

Meanwhile, the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences' panel of doctors has stressed that the doctors who treated Jayalalithaa have followed ‘correct medical practice’ and ‘no errors’ were found in the care provided to her.

What steps did the Union Modi government take when Jayalalithaa was in hospital?#JayaDeathExposed pic.twitter.com/jx3JTDIDbZ — Sankar C (AlaguTamil) (@SankarPhD) October 22, 2022

Apollo Hospital announced that Jayalalitha died on 5th December 2016 at 11.30 pm!

However, the time of Jayalalithaa's death was between 3 pm and 3.30 pm on 4th December 2016.#JayaDeathExposed pic.twitter.com/cFQminZPJy — Udhay Ganesh (@Udhay_Ganesh991) October 22, 2022