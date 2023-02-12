New Delhi: A video clip of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan pointing her finger at Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is making rounds on social media. The Samajwadi Party MP is facing the ire of the netizens while the BJP leaders are condemning it.

“Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable,” BJP's Ajay Sehrawat tweeted while sharing the video from 9 February Rajya Sabha proceeding.

Commenting on the viral video, Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the time when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan made some harsh comments.

“Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)," he tweeted.

Reminded of the occasion when Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on Nehru clan. UPA was in power.

Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)

pic.twitter.com/4PTgffVC5I — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the netizens are not happy with Jaya Bachchan after the video went viral.

Jaya Bachchan as uncouth as ever. https://t.co/dgU6e3fys5 — Vipra Shrivastava☀️ (@Vipra_s) February 12, 2023

Jaya Bachchan again showing her arrogance & crossing all maryada ki Rekha in Parliament 🤦‍♀️ #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/Fxt7EhIfyk — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 12, 2023

Also Read: Selling Drugs without Licence: Amazon, Flipkart and Other e-tailers Served Notices