Jaya Bachchan Faces Backlash After Outburst in Rajya Sabha Video Goes Viral

Feb 12, 2023, 20:56 IST
New Delhi: A video clip of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan pointing her finger at Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is making rounds on social media. The Samajwadi Party MP is facing the ire of the netizens while the BJP leaders are condemning it. 

“Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable,” BJP's Ajay Sehrawat tweeted while sharing the video from 9 February Rajya Sabha proceeding.

Commenting on the viral video, Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the time when the UPA was in power and Jaya Bachchan made some harsh comments.

“Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners.)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the netizens are not happy with Jaya Bachchan after the video went viral.

