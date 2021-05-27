Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About India's First Prime Minister
Through his secular attitude and liberal approach, Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, a freedom fighter, a visionary, and an author, played a critical part in leading India to freedom.
Jawaharlal Nehru was born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889.
Nehru, who was homeschooled until the age of 15, became India's first Prime Minister.
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889, to Motilal Nehru and Swarup Rani. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the son of a distinguished lawyer, was instrumental in moving India's march to independence forward. Jawaharlal Nehru was a famous leader, politician, and freedom fighter who studied abroad before returning to India in 1912.
Nehru joined Annie Besant's Home Rule League, where he met Mahatma Gandhi, as an advocate who did not enjoy practicing law. In the year 1920, he also became a member of the Non-Cooperation Movement. Nehru's imprisonment and restrictions by the British did not stop him from fighting for India's independence.
Nehru's historic speech, "Tryst With Destiny," delivered on the eve of India's independence, is still considered one of the finest speeches of the twentieth century.
On August 15, 1947, he became India's first Prime Minister, and he worked tirelessly for the country's growth.
Here are ten lesser-known facts about India's revered 'Chacha Nehru' - as the country remembers him on his death anniversary.
- Nehru was homeschooled until the age of 15, so he received a majority of his primary education at home.
- During his fight for India's independence, Pandit Nehru was imprisoned nine times. He was reportedly imprisoned for 3,259 days.
- Nehru authored his autobiography 'Toward Freedom' while imprisoned from 1934 to 1935, and it was released in 1936.
- Pandit Nehru was the target of four assassination attempts. The first occurred during India's partition, followed by three more in 1955, 1956, and 1961.
- When his daughter Indira Gandhi was ten years old, Nehru wrote 30 letters to her. 'Letters from a Father to His Daughter' was eventually compiled and published as a book.
- Between 1950 and 1955, Nehru received 11 Nobel Peace Prize nominations for his efforts to uphold peace on the Indian subcontinent.
- Despite his western schooling, Nehru dressed in sherwanis, churidars, and long kurtas during the fight for independence.
- Nehru's attire quickly drew attention and a following. His headgear was dubbed the 'Nehru Topi,' and his jacket was dubbed the 'Nehru Jacket.'
- After Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, Nehru declared in Parliament, "The light is out"
- The cremation service for Nehru drew 1.5 million people from all over the country.