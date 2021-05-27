Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About India's First Prime Minister

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889, to Motilal Nehru and Swarup Rani. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the son of a distinguished lawyer, was instrumental in moving India's march to independence forward. Jawaharlal Nehru was a famous leader, politician, and freedom fighter who studied abroad before returning to India in 1912.

Nehru joined Annie Besant's Home Rule League, where he met Mahatma Gandhi, as an advocate who did not enjoy practicing law. In the year 1920, he also became a member of the Non-Cooperation Movement. Nehru's imprisonment and restrictions by the British did not stop him from fighting for India's independence.

Nehru's historic speech, "Tryst With Destiny," delivered on the eve of India's independence, is still considered one of the finest speeches of the twentieth century.

On August 15, 1947, he became India's first Prime Minister, and he worked tirelessly for the country's growth.

Here are ten lesser-known facts about India's revered 'Chacha Nehru' - as the country remembers him on his death anniversary.