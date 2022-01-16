January 16th To Be Celebrated As National Start Up Day: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Start Ups in a virtual meeting on Saturday said that the year 2022 brought several possibilities for the Start up ecosystem in the country. In his interaction with the start ups, he said 16th January will be celebrated as National Start-Ups Day. When India achieves 100 years of independence, the role of start ups will be significant in the nation's progress he said. Highlighting the importance of startup in the nation's progress the Prime Minister said: Country's startups are changing the rule of the game and these startup is going to be a backbone of New India.

- The golden era of India's start-ups is starting now and this decade is being called the ‘techade of India’.

- The government is taking concrete steps to strengthen the innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-up ecosystem across the country.

- A new era of Innovation and Ideas has been ushered where we have moved from a rural economy to Industry 4.0 and the priority of the government is to provide opportunities to youths for innovation.

-Investment in the research and development of future technology is the priority of the government. He said, our effort is to institutionalize innovation in the young minds since childhood to create interest in innovation.

-More than nine thousand Atal Tinkering Labs are providing unique opportunities to children to innovate in schools and work on new ideas.

-Given the mantra let's Innovate for India and innovate from India, the Prime Minister said, start-ups from India can easily reach other countries of the world.

-India has improved its rank in Global Innovation Ranking by reaching 46 number. He said, 42 unicorns have emerged in the country in the last year and India is rapidly moving to hit the century of unicorns.

-Companies worth thousands of crores of rupees are the hallmark of self-reliant and self-confident India.

-Startups have provided employment to lakhs of youths and many startups are emerging from tier 2 and 3 cities.

-The government has simplified the rules related to IPR registration. More than 28 thousand patents and more than 2.5 lakh trademarks have been registered in the last year.

Organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event also marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative. Over 150 startups from various sectors such as agriculture, health, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, and environment took part in the interaction. They were divided into six working groups based on several themes. These include Growing from Roots, Nudging the DNA, From Local to Global, Technology of Future, Building Champions in Manufacturing, and Sustainable Development. (Source: AIR News)

PM Narendra Modi's request to the world of StartUps.

A request to the world of StartUps. pic.twitter.com/R7UlfMsCVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Also Read: Yuvaa launches India’s first Gen-Z focused podcast, Main Hoon Yuvaa with Nikhil Taneja, on National Youth Day