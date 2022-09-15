Jammu: Five Dead, Dozen Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Rajouri 

Jammu: In yet another tragic accident, five persons were killed and 12 others injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch but skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge at Deri Ralyot near Bhimber Gali in Manjakote area.

The accident comes a day after 11 people were killed and 28 others injured in the Poonch accident.

“Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district today morning,” Javed Choudhary, Tehsildar of Manjakote said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the loss of life in the Rajouri bus accident.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance,” the office of LG tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

