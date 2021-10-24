Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Will Be Restored, Conditions Apply!

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Saturday that following constituency delimitation and assembly elections, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored. The Home Minister was on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where he interacted with the members of the youth club.

"Can you tell me why the delimitation should be stopped?" Because it would be bad for political interests? Nothing is going to stop now in Kashmir. Delimitation will take place, followed by elections and the restoration of statehood, allowing Kashmir's youth to pursue their dreams. That was also something I mentioned in parliament. And here it is the road map. Shah stated, "I came here to make friends with the Kashmiri youth."

Shah added that the development work will have to go smoothly in Jammu and Kashmir. No one can stop it. Those who create chaos and cause problems in the territory will be punished accordingly. Necessary action will be taken against that person.

Kashmir is trying to see a new world, he added. They saw a lot of violence and terrorism. But now they are trying to move towards a new life with development and peace. The youth of J&K are working hard for it. They have been very functional in this change. With the reducing violence in the place, people are seeing a change. Anyone trying to cause problems will receive punishment.