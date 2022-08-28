J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad's New Party Is Not B-team To BJP, Says Azad's Aide

After Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that he would float his own party in Jammu and Kashmir, AICC in charge for the Union Territory Rajani Patil said if Azad launches his own party then it would be the BJP's B-team. Rajani Patil made these comments before her visit to Jammu and Kashmir. She will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Monday and will meet Congress leaders of the Union Territory to know what is happening in J&K. She said that if Azad launches his own party in Kashmir, then how the situation is going to be can't be ascertained right now.

Many Congress leaders reacted angrily at Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation and his letter to the Congress president accusing Rahul Gandhi of installing an inexperienced coterie. In the last three years, the Congress has lost important leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasada, Hardik Patel. Senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar, Sunil Jakhar and Ghulam Nabi Azad have quit the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to a news agency said, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."

The followers of Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Azad's party is not going to be B-team for BJP. Some of the Congress leaders are extending their support to Azad. Nearly 10 J&K Congress leaders including two ex-ministers and ex legislators have quit the party in support of Azad and many more are likely to resign in the coming days to join the new party that is going to be launched by Azad.

Also Read: Hyderabad: BJP Chief Nadda Interacts with Telugu Film Actor Nithiin