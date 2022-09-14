Jammu and Kashmir: Bus Falls Into Gorge In Poonch, 7 Killed, 8 Injured

At least seven people were killed and eight others injured after a mini bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place near Bareri Nallah in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Bus accident at Sawjian Mandi Poonch

More details awaited.Locals and administration are on job. pic.twitter.com/osmlwj61hT — Altaf Nyk (@AltafNyk4) September 14, 2022

When the accident took place, the bus was heading from Saujiyan to Mandi. The visuals from the accident spot are going viral and some locals gathered in huge numbers around the bus involved in the accident and were trying to help the injured.

Police who got the information reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.