Jammu and Kashmir: ASI Killed, Two Cops Injured in Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was killed and two other constables were wounded when terrorists fired upon a police team on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

The firing incident took place around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. The officials said an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while the two constables, Fayaz Ahmad and Abu Bakar, were injured in the attack. The injured cops have been rushed to a neatby hospital.

“ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had confirmed three cops were injured in the terrorist attack on a police party in Srinagar.

B. Tech Son Aaqib Mustaq of slain police officer killed in encounter by Forces in April 2020 at #kulgam and father Mustaq Ahmad killed in militants attack Today in #Lalbazar Srinagar. It is story in #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/39MDYBEtxs — Ashraf Wani اشرف وانی (@ashraf_wani) July 12, 2022

“#Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this #terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow.” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

