Jammu And Kashmir: 3 LeT Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter

Dec 20, 2022, 11:02 IST
 Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Police said that the process of identification of these terrorists is underway.

Two terrorists were identified as Lateef Lone from Shopian and Umer Nazir from Anantnag. While Lateef Lone was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat, Umer Nazir was involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal, police said.

