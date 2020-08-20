NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat on Thursday (August 20) said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister said in a tweet that he underwent a SARS-nCOV test after experiencing symptoms of the infection. On the advice of doctors, he is getting admitted to a hospital, he said.

"I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested," Shekhwat tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the minister held two important meetings on Tuesday, one on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) which was attended by Punjab Chief

Minister Amarinder Singh virtually. However, Haryana CM M L Khattar was physically present at the meeting with Shekhwat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria, and senior officials.

Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later discharged from the hospital after testing negative. However, days later, he has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for post COVID care.

Other ministers infected with COVID-19 are: Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan. Lav Agarwal, who was leading the central government's news conferences on COVID-19 has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Several states Chief Ministers have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

India recorded the biggest one-day jump on Thursday with 69,652 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to 28,36,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 20,96,664 people have recovered from COVID-19, taking the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent.