Jal Jeevan Mission Is On Track In AP: Minister Ramachandra Reddy At Bengaluru Conference

A day after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed the Andhra Pradesh government was showing tardiness in implementing ‘jal jeevan mission’ (JJM), the state Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy informed the Minister that the state is on the path of achieving 100 percent tap water connections in the rural areas by 2024. The Andhra Minister was addressing a day-long conference held in Bengaluru to discuss and examine the challenges and specific issues in the States and Union Territories regarding the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission - Grameen.

"Central fund of Rs. 20,487.58 Crore is allocated under #JJM and an amount of Rs. 1,355.13 Crore is allocated under #SBM-G for the participating States and UTs in the current financial year,"- Sh. @gssjodhpur, Union Minister @MoJSDoWRRDGR said in Regional Conference at Bengaluru. https://t.co/6EKLTN6xoz pic.twitter.com/vWTJWtpDCl — Jal Jeevan Mission II #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (@jaljeevan_) March 5, 2022

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a Centre-sponsored scheme that is intended to provide functional household water-tap connections in every house in the rural areas of the State. While noting that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister, Ramachandra Reddy stressed that the main demand of Andhra Pradesh was that it should be given a 90:10 ratio of funding by the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Giving details about the Jal Jeevan Mission in the State, the Minister said so far nearly 50.26 lakh households were provided tap water connections and the remaining 44.9 households will be covered by 2024 and the government has already made a roadmap for providing tap water connections in all the villages. Andhra Pradesh government was ready to share 50 percent of the cost as state share in ground water works. He said additional fund sanction was required to address problems of water pollution caused by aqua water in three districts of East & West Godavari and Krishna and fluoride impact in drinking water in Guntur, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.