Jaipur Wife Catches Husband Red-handed With Lover, Shares His Nude Pictures With Family and Friends

A CRPF Jawan and his wife have been staying in Jaipur. She was working as a teacher in a school. It is said that her husband has a lover and he used to speak with her over the phone regularly. The woman decided to catch her husband red-handedly. One day, she came to know that her husband was going to a lodge to meet his lover. She spoke with the authorities of the lodge and opened the door of the room with another key. She took the video of her husband who was in an intimate condition with his lover. She shared the videos with some of her friends and family members and now these videos are going viral on all social media platforms. The lover of the man who was caught red-handed filed a defamation case on the woman. Police of Sastri Nagar have registered a complaint and are investigating all the angles to know the exact truth.