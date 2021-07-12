Jaipur Lightening Kills 20 Taking Selfies At Amer Fort

In a very shocking incident, a total of twenty people have died and many feared injured in a lightning strike. The incident took place in front of the 12th century Amer Palace near Jaipur. According to the reports, a few people were taking selfies at a watch tower when the lightning struck in the Rajasthan capital. Some of the people jumped off the watch tower in panic. Police said that those killed include seven children in Jaipur, Kota, Jhalawar, and Dholpur districts

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief expressed their deepest condolences over the deaths. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the tragedies.

In another incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy died at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

The IMD also recommended fisherman not to go into the Arabian Sea, anticipating strong winds off the Gujarat coast, as well as heavy rainfall in some areas, until July 14.