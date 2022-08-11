Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against actor Suriya Sivakumar and director TJ Gnanavelraja by the city police.

Contending that the film depicted Vanniyars in poor light, city-based advocate K Santhosh of Rudhra Vanniyar Sena had approached a Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet and obtained an order on May 6 to register the FIR against the filmmaker and the actor.

The FIR was registered at the Velachery police station in Chennai for

allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community by portraying it in a bad light in the Tamil feature film ‘Jai Bhim.’ The FIR was lodged on May 17 at the instance of the Advocate of Rudra Vanniyar Sena, K. Santosh.

Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the FIR, while passing orders on the petition filed by the duo. In their petition, Suriya and Mr Gnanavelraja submitted that the movie was based on a case conducted by Justice K Chandru, a retired judge of the High Court when he was a lawyer. Except his and that of the former Inspector General of Police Perumalsamy, the names of all other characters were changed.

It may be recalled here that the Suriya-starre Tamil movie ‘Jai Bhim’ was released only on the over the top (OTT) platform.

